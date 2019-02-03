Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Raised by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

