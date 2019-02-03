Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,209 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 764,062 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,953,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,605,000 after buying an additional 1,005,864 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,321,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 994,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 741,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $101.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Short Interest Update” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-small-cap-etf-vss-short-interest-update-2.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.