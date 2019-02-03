Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Position Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-position-lessened-by-hanson-doremus-investment-management.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.