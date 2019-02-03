ValuEngine Lowers Raytheon (RTN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a positive rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.58.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Raytheon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,768,477,000 after acquiring an additional 212,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,549,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,660,126,000 after buying an additional 638,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,253,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,054,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,803,000 after buying an additional 1,013,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,572,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.