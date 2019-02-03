ValuEngine Lowers CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNXM stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3603 per share. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $96,250,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 293.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,843,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 464.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 847,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 697,006 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 139.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 419,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $4,774,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Read More: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.