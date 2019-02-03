ValuEngine Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of JHG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5,082.3% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

