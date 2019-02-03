Urban Outfitters (URBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.99.

Shares of URBN opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

