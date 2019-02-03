Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $393,028.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $572,477.00 and $393,028.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.10854667 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000872 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX, CoinExchange, IDAX, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

