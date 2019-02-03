Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE:UTI opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 87.9% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 21.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 81,125 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.8% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,244,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 160,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.