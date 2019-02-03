Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Universal Technical have outperformed its industry in the past year. Loss estimates for fiscal 2019 have also narrowed in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock's earnings growth potential. Its focus on optimization of media mix, as well as efforts to enhance users' experience with relevant and targeted content, conduct career workshops and work with industry partners, regulators and policymakers for improving access to high schools in military bases bode well. Again, cost-saving plans, focus on smaller campus and OEM relationships are expected to lend the company financial stability. That said, we remain concerned about lower enrollment level of the company. Its enrollments have been sluggish for several quarters now, due to regulatory challenges, and changes and competition in the higher education industry.”

Shares of UTI opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81,125 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,244,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,030 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

