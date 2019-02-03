United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Holdings Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.72 per share, with a total value of $48,640.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $349,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $922,721.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.09.

URI stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Holdings Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/united-rentals-inc-uri-holdings-trimmed-by-edgemoor-investment-advisors-inc.html.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.