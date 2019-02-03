United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE:UPS opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 275.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

