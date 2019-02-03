UBS Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Airbus (AIR)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AIR. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.50 ($138.95).

Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

