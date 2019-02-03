UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

