Trustmark Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.49 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,289 shares of company stock worth $163,671. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.