TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2019 // No Comments

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPH. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,201. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply