TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPH. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,201. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

