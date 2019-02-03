Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Insider Buys £802.75 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £802.75 ($1,048.94).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,226.50 ($16.03) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 14th. Davy Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,294.42 ($16.91).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

