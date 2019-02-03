Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to announce sales of $739.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $629.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 6,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $77,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980 over the last 90 days. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2,193.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.17 and a beta of 1.81. Transocean has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

