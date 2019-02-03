TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $15.92-16.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $15.92-16.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $393.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $268.40 and a 52 week high of $395.45.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

