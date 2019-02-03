TransAct Technologies (TACT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,954. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,153. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $48,658.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,379 shares of company stock worth $1,718,147. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.