Traders Buy Simon Property Group (SPG) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings

Traders bought shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on weakness during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $146.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.10 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Simon Property Group had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded down ($2.91) for the day and closed at $179.21The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

