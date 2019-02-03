Traders Buy Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $406.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $159.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $247.64 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $84.68

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

