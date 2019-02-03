Traders Buy iShares Gold Trust (IAU) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) on weakness during trading on Friday. $109.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.37 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Gold Trust had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Gold Trust traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $12.62

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,911,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,940,000 after buying an additional 7,128,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,739 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,833.4% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 2,892,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,800 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,938,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,749.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,157,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,390 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

