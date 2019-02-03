Townsquare Media (TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report released on Thursday morning. Noble Financial currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Townsquare Media by 138.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.