Torchmark (TMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Torchmark to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TMK opened at $84.05 on Friday. Torchmark has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

