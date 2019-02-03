Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $112.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $130.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.50.

TIF opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

