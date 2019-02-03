Tiffany & Co. (TIF) SVP Sells $649,132.92 in Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $88.20 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

TIF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,625,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

