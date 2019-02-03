TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,663,000 after buying an additional 424,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,233,000 after purchasing an additional 593,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 550,706 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $77.54 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $318,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Bass purchased 1,679 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,661.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,410 shares of company stock worth $10,141,332 and have sold 37,050 shares worth $2,585,871. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

