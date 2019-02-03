TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.42 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-2-51-million-position-in-kratos-defense-security-solutions-inc-ktos.html.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.