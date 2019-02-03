TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,349,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 155,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. National Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.60 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-ribbon-communications-inc-rbbn.html.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.