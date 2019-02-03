THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.11

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

