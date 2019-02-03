Thomson Reuters (TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.10

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.10 and last traded at C$68.60, with a volume of 135093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.36.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.26999998509827 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total transaction of C$331,630.00. Also, Director Ruth Clamp-Held sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$133,332.48. Insiders have sold a total of 332,327 shares of company stock valued at $16,623,690 over the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/thomson-reuters-tri-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-69-10.html.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.