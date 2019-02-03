Textron (TXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron’s geographically diverse network of aircraft, defense & intelligence, industrial and finance businesses negates any specific business risk. It is known globally for its most recognizable and valuable brand names such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, E-Z-GO and Greenlee. The company continues to witness notable order inflows which should boost its revenue growth, going ahead. While Textron’s legacy products continue to expand their well-established footprint across the globe, the company has been innovating new products to capture more shares in the market place. However, the company is subject to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Moreover, its shares underperformed the industry in the last year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Textron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 1,473,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.89. Textron has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

