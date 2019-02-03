Tesla’s (TSLA) Mkt Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their mkt outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $406.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $408.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.34.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $312.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,370 shares of company stock worth $31,345,578 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.