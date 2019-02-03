TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (TEZNY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

TEZNY opened at $18.00 on Friday. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

