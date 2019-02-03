TELUS Co. (TU) Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5,781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,280,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,036,000 after buying an additional 2,242,047 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,304,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,327,000 after buying an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELUS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,743,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,219,000 after buying an additional 385,829 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TELUS by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $200,692,000 after buying an additional 325,642 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 876,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,284,000 after buying an additional 311,482 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of TU stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

