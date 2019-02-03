Tellurian (TELL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TELL. Bank of America began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 2,274,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.01. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,912,594.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don A. Turkleson bought 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,535.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,316.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,454,400 in the last ninety days. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 160,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

