TEKcoin (TEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,593.00

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, TEKcoin has traded flat against the dollar. TEKcoin has a total market capitalization of $50,593.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000088 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TEKcoin

TEK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEKcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEKcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

