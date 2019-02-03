Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 57.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $349.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

