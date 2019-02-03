TCR2 Therapeutics Prices IPO at $14.55-$16.00 Per Share (TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) plans to raise $76 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.55-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $347.8 million.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow and China Renaissance were co-managers.

TCR2 Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an innovative immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Our proprietary TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing the entire T cell receptor (TCR) signaling complex, which we believe is essential for T cell therapies to be effective in patients with solid tumors. “.

TCR2 Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and has 45 employees. The company is located at 100 Binney Street, Suite 710, Cambridge, MA 02142, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 949-5200 or on the web at http://www.tcr2.com.

