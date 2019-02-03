T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TROW. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of TROW opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 33.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

