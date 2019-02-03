Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Stake Lowered by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,877 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.27% of Synalloy worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNL opened at $15.65 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,702.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $38,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,874.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,450 shares of company stock worth $2,759,170. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

