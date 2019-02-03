Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.50 ($85.47) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.63 ($84.45).

FRA SY1 opened at €73.70 ($85.70) on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

