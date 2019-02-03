SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Michelle Draper Sells 1,748 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $416,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,596,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,596,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 854,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,633,000 after purchasing an additional 98,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $357.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $291.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.24.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

