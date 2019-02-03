Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of SGC opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $53,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

