SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 432.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.90. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 143,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 884,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 249,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

