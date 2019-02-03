SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUEZ/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

SZEVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SZEVY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water Europe; Recycling and Recovery Europe; International; Water Technologies and Solutions; and Other. The Water Europe segment involves in the water distribution and treatment services.

