Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after buying an additional 1,032,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $863,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,845,078. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $177.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $181.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

