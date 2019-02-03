StoneCo (STNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StoneCo stock. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 659,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,000. StoneCo accounts for 7.8% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned about 0.24% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

