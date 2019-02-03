Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $194.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

